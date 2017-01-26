South Africa: Senatla Approaching Blitzboks Record

Blitzboks speedster, Seabelo Senatla, knows he needs only seven tries to equal the Blitzboks all-time try scoring record, currently held by former sevens great Fabian Juries, but said it's not what he is focusing on this weekend in Wellington.

The Blitzbok flyer has scored 172 tries in his World Rugby Sevens Series career to date, with Juries on 179 career tries.

Senatla will be playing in his last two sevens tournaments in the series in Wellington and Sydney next weekend as he will join the Stormers for Super Rugby duty in two weeks' time.

"The record is in the back of my mind," Senatla admitted, "but I am not stressing about it.

"We need to go out and do the work first and if the tries come, they will come. If they don't, so be it, I am not going to chase the record and not do my job in the team first."

Senatla, the current World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year, is well aware of Juries' abilities.

"The guys I have played with that also played with him, such as Paul Delport and Frankie Horne, told me about his great speed and try-scoring abilities. I have met the great man himself in Dubai, but we did not talk about rugby at all, strangely enough," said Senatla.

Juries retired from international sevens rugby at the end of the 2010 season.

Senatla scored his first ever try at the Westpac Stadium on debut in 2013 and would love to break the record at the same venue.

"My job then was to score tries and that is still my job in the team this time around, so I am hoping all goes well for me," he smiled.

"I am going out there to do my best for the team and if the tries come, it will be great."

Meanwhile, former World Rugby Sevens Player, Werner Kok, is also achieving a special milestone in Wellington, where he will be playing in his 100th match for the side. Kok debuted in 2013 and has played in 21 tournaments to date, but missed the Wellington event last year due to injury.

"I was not even aware of the fact that I will be playing in my 100th match, but that will not change my approach," said Kok.

"Every match, pulling that jersey over your head, is special. I can remember the first time and I will remember the 100th one as well. We are a band of brothers and playing with these guys make every match so special. It is an important weekend for us. We have not won here in more than ten years, so we have all to play for."

