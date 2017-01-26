25 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Five Talking Points From South Africa's T20 Series Defeat Against Sri Lanka

From Andile Phehlukwayo's slower ball to dubious fielding at Newlands, ANTOINETTE MULLER picks five talking points from South Africa's 1-2 series defeat against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka salvaged some consolation in what has been an utterly dismal tour by salving a 1-2 series win after a dramatic five-wicket win over South Africa at Newlands on Wednesday night.

In a classic case of "catches win matches", the Proteas found themselves short, despite clobbering together 169-5 in their 20 overs. In hindsight, South Africa should have done better with the bat on a surface that had plenty to offer.

Reeza Hendricks' 41 off 34, AB de Villiers' 63 off 44 and Mangaliso Moshele's cameo of 32 off 15 wasn't enough and South Africa's middle order lacked bite.

Some of the more senior bowlers, however, have much to answer for. Fortunately for all involved, this was merely a hit and giggle sideshow to warm up for the one-day series. Here are some talking points.

A hat-tip to the selectors

When Cricket South Africa announced the squad to play the T20s against Sri Lanka, not everyone was that stoked, especially considering tickets were priced around R200 a pop. But, in the end, fans certainly...

