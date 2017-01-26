South Africa: Stormers Name Squad for Zimbabwe Trip

Stormers head coach Robbie Fleck has named a 35-man touring squad for the trip to Zimbabwe this weekend.

The extended squad will face the Cheetahs in their first warm-up game of the year in Harare on Saturday, with kick-off at 15:15.

The pre-season clash forms part of the 'Super Rugby Weekend' which will be held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, with the Bulls taking on the Lions at the same venue.

This is yet another foray beyond South Africa and into the African continent for Western Province Rugby and a great opportunity for the Stormers to stand together with their fans in Zimbabwe.

The match will feature rolling substitutions, which will give Fleck a good opportunity to take a look at a wide range of players, following a tough pre-season.

The Stormers coach said that he hopes to see the hard work in pre-season pay off in what will be the first real chance for the players to show what they have to offer this season.

"We have changed the way we have approached our pre-season preparations, so I am looking forward to seeing the results of that out on the pitch in Harare," Fleck told the Stormers' official website .

"There is a lot of talent in this squad, so it is about translating that into some good rugby which will give us a good chance to reflect and see where we are at."

As Currie Cup champions, the Cheetahs are sure to present stern opposition in Zimbabwe, which is exactly what the Stormers management is looking for as they build up to the start of the 2017 Super Rugby campaign.

Following the match on Saturday, the squad will remain in Zimbabwe until Monday where they will conduct further training sessions and team-building exercises.

Stormers touring squad to Zimbabwe: Juarno Augustus, Nizaam Carr, Jaco Coetzee, Kurt Coleman, Damian de Allende, Juan de Jongh, Dan du Plessis, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Rob du Preez, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Dewaldt Duvenage, Rynhardt Elstadt, Eben Etzebeth, JC Janse van Rensberg, Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe, Dillyn Leyds, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, SP Marais, Godlen Masimla, Bongi Mbonambi, Khanyo Ngcukana, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Caylib Oosthuizen, Justin Phillips, Ramone Samuels, JD Shickerling, Chad Solomon, Brandon Thomson, Frans van Wyk, Chris van Zyl, Jano Vermaak, Cobus Wiese, Damian Willemse

