26 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Bail Denied for the Alleged Police Killer

Northern Cape — Mzwandile Majosi (28), arrested in connection with the alleged murder of an off-duty police officer, appeared for his bail application before the Kimberley Magistrates Court on 26 January 2017.

Hawks investigation revealed that Majosi was convicted of robbery in 2008, theft conviction in 2010 and has a pending case of possession of drugs in Kimberley. Majosi decided to abandon his bail application soon after Hawks' Investigating officer presented evidence against his bail application.

The body of Constable Lentswe Edward Mogorosi was discovered in the veld near Lerato Park on 8 January 2017 around 05:45. He had sustained multiple stab wounds on his face and body. Some of the deceased's personal items were allegedly recovered during Majosi's arrest.

Northern Cape Hawks Provincial Head, Major General Kholekile Galawe welcomed the court outcome and applauded the investigating team for their commitment in ensuring that cop killers remain behind bars.

The case was postponed to 23 March 2017 for further investigation.

