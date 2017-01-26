South Africa: Statement By SAPS Regarding DA Media Briefing 26 January 2017

press release

The South African Police Service has noted the media statement released by the DA today.

We would like to point out that the Acting National Commissioner held a media briefing on 1 December 2016 where the results of an independent forensic investigation by CPN Forensic and Accounting Services (Pty) Limited were released and welcomed. Our media statement can be found published on our website www.saps.gov.za

In addition, the report was submitted by the office of the Acting National Commissioner to the Portfolio Committee on Police shortly after the media briefing. The DA forms part of that Committee.

It is further noted that the DA feels that the report should form part of an on-going IPID investigation. As it is a report on a forensic investigation conducted by an independent firm, commissioned by General Riah Phiyega on 23 March 2013 on request of Lt Gen Phahlane as the then Divisional Commissioner of Forensic Services, it can be scrutinized by any entity.