26 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Statement By SAPS Regarding DA Media Briefing 26 January 2017

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The South African Police Service has noted the media statement released by the DA today.

We would like to point out that the Acting National Commissioner held a media briefing on 1 December 2016 where the results of an independent forensic investigation by CPN Forensic and Accounting Services (Pty) Limited were released and welcomed. Our media statement can be found published on our website www.saps.gov.za

In addition, the report was submitted by the office of the Acting National Commissioner to the Portfolio Committee on Police shortly after the media briefing. The DA forms part of that Committee.

It is further noted that the DA feels that the report should form part of an on-going IPID investigation. As it is a report on a forensic investigation conducted by an independent firm, commissioned by General Riah Phiyega on 23 March 2013 on request of Lt Gen Phahlane as the then Divisional Commissioner of Forensic Services, it can be scrutinized by any entity.

South Africa

'We Love Mugabe Enough to Tell Him to Go Rest,' EFF Tells Zanu-PF

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Wednesday continued its assault on Zimbabwe's Zanu-PF, saying it rejected the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.