25 January 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Police Launch Manhunt for Five 'Armed Robbers'

By Robert Dixon

The Liberia National Police has launched a massive manhunt for five alleged armed robbers reported to be armed and dangerous.

The police launched the manhunt after the armed robbers attacked a 29-year-old female in REHAB Community in Paynesville City.

In a interview with the Liberia News Wednesday, Police spokesman Sam Collins said the victim, Deddeh Loma, told police officers who went to her home that her premises was attacked by the five men wearing masks, who put her at gunpoint and took away L$20.000 and US$300.

Collins quoted the lady as saying that the men gained entry into her home through her window, put her at gun point and demanded her to turn over all valuables in her possession.

He told LINA that the Inspector General of the Liberia National Police, Gregory Coleman, has called on the public to collaborate with the police in the fight against crimes in their various communities.

He said Coleman indicated that while the LNP has the statutory responsibility to fight crimes and at the same time protect lives and property, community involvement in the process was of essence, stating that "we can't do it alone."

