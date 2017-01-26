Liberia: Group Deploys Monitors Nationwide to Assist Ebola Survivors

The Ebola Survivors Network Liberia (ESNL) has deployed medical monitors in the 15 counties to ensure that survivors of the deadly disease have access to "specialized care" at various health facilities.

Speaking on UNMIL Radio Monday, the head of ESNL, Patrick Farley, said the Ebola survivors are benefiting from specialized treatments at the Redemption Hospital in New Kru Town, Catholic Hospital in Congo Town, ELWA Hospital in Paynesville and Selewon Hospital in Monrovia, Montserrado County.

Farley said Phebe Hospital in Bong County has been performing multiple tasks for Ebola survivors, adding that they have decided that all survivors in Nimba County go there to get specialized care on critical conditions like labor pain, eye problem and other delicate medical issues.

Farley expressed gratitude to the Liberian Government and partners for the medical care they have provided Ebola survivors from 2014 to present. LINA CEN/JGT/TSS/PTK