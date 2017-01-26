Sierra Leone: AMR Gold Recognised for Leading Community Development

A leading exploration company in Sierra Leone, AMR Gold Company has been recognized for their exemplary contribution in boosting community development and providing job opportunities to young Sierra Leonean graduates.

The Best Company award was presented by the Sella Development for Education and Progress (SeDEP).

According to the organisation's Public Relations Officer, Mustapha Kamara, the award was for the company's support towards education, youth empowerment, community development and welfare support to the elderly and other disadvantaged persons.

Kamara highlighted the rehabilitation of the Kamakwie maternity hospital, which is currently providing medical services to about six Chiefdoms, as one of the many goodies received from the company to help residents of Sella Limba and other chiefdoms in the Kambia district.

On his part, SeDEP's National Coordinator, Alimamy S. Bangura, stated that they have enjoyed a good working relationship with the management of AMR Gold, while commending the company for constructing bridges linking villages to facilitate agricultural development, refurbishing the Kamakwie Court Barry and Police Station and providing scholarships for both primary and secondary schools, among others.

Receiving the Award, the company's Admin and Finance Manager, Mohamed Sultan Daffae said: "This award goes to all our staff for their dedication and commitment. Our door is always open to give a helping hand for sustainable development within the country. We are currently constructing another school in Kayigrana village."

Also, Country Manger Luke Rogers, commended SeDEP for what he described as 'an impressive initiative' and disclosed that plans were underway to support primary schools in Sella Limba Chiefdom by providing desks and chairs to help create a conducive learning environment for the pupils.