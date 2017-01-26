26 January 2017

Sierra Leone: Alleged Cocaine Dealer Remanded

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

One Joseph Kargbo, an alleged cocaine dealer, was yesterday remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre by Principal Magistrate of the Freetown Magistrates' Court No.1, Dr. Abou Bhkarr Binneh Kamara, after he was arrested and arraigned for allegedly being found selling dangerous drugs, to wit cocaine.

The accused was charged with two counts of dealing in prohibited drug to wit cocaine, contrary to Section 7(C) of the National Drugs Control Act of 2008 and unlawful possession of prohibited drug to, wit Cocaine, contrary to Section 8 of the same Act.

The prosecution alleges that the accused on Saturday, 14th January, 2017 at Aberdeen Beach Road in Freetown, was found in possession of six wraps of the banned substance without lawful authority.

According to police report, on Friday, 13th January, 2017 police got a tip-off that a certain individual named Joseph Kargbo was selling hard drugs at 'Plan B' and other night clubs at the Aberdeen Beach vicinity.

The report states that between the hours of 23:00 and 00:00, a team of Transnational Organised Crime Unit (TOCU) personnel, headed by Crime Officer, Detective Inspector Mohamed Sebbeh Sanu, left for Beach Road, Aberdeen, where a drug interdiction operation was conducted on the accused and that six (6) ties of white substance suspected to be cocaine were found, leading to the arrest of the culprit.

The report continues that when the officers arrived at the crime scene the accused threw a Gold Seal Cigarette packet over a nearby fence into a certain unfinished building, adding that when the packet was discovered by the team of police officers, six wraps of white substance were found therein. The reports states that when the accused was interrogated, the accused admitted selling the banned drugs and that it was supplied to him by one Alpha

