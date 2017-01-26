Sierra Leone: Ogi Urges Citizens to Report Issues On Waste Management

As part of their social accountability measures in making government institutions accountable to the people, the Open Government Initiative (OGI) is asking Sierra Leoneans to weigh their views on services provided by various government institutions including the Freetown City Council regarding waste management, street littering among others.

The Director of OGI, Madam Khadija Sesay, in an exclusive interview with Concord Times said her organisation was aggressively embarking on soliciting public perceptions across the country from the 1st of February to the 30th April, 2017 to ensure that Sierra Leoneans are well informed on developmental issues.

She said poor waste management, access to water facility, constant electricity supply and a reliable telecommunication services were key to the development of Sierra Leone, and that they wanted citizens to complain to their social accountability forum, so that government can take swift actions in addressing some of the challenges.

"OGI was created by the president to bring government to the people and the people to the government. This time our social accountability project is to improve on service delivery. It is also aimed at holding MDAS accountable in line with the president's agenda for prosperity. We encourage Sierra Leoneans to call our toll free line 644 and send their messages," she said.