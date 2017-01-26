Cameroon: 2017 Humanitarian Actions - Cerac's Diplomatic Wing Sets Pace

In true expression of the love of God, Spouses of and members of the diplomatic corps in Cameroon, who are also part of the Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC) yesterday, January 25, 2017, joined their force to that of their Founding President, Mrs Chantal Biya, to help those in need. At the esplanade of the Yaounde IV Council, situated at the Ekounou neighbourhood, the wives of Ambassadors and Heads of Diplomatic missions in Cameroon, spent close to three hours, distributing gifts to some 280 children in difficulties, disabled youths and vulnerable persons in the Mfoundi Division of the Centre Region. The personal representative of the First Lady at the event was the Assistant General Coordinator in Charge of the Diplomatic Wing of CERAC, Mrs Marguerite Mbella Mbella.

The beneficiaries, who came from seven homecare structures in Yaounde; "Foyer les enfants du soleil", "Foyer Saint Augustin de la Communauté des Filles et Soeurs de Marie, "Association l'Eternel est mon berger", "Foyer Saint Jean Bosco of Nsimalen", "Foyer des Soeurs de Saint Dominique of Messamendongo", "Association of Cameroon's Disabled Motorcycle Persons" and the "Association Healthy Environment for Living people" (HELP) received diverse gifts such as food stuffs, medications, kitchen utensils, ICT equipment, cloths, cleaning detergents, didactic materials as well as poultry and agricultural tools. Through the voice of Jordan Koa, the beneficiaries thanked their benefactors for the surprising but pleasant gifts at the beginning of the New Year.

"We are very touched by the gifts, thank you for the joy you have put in our hearts" Koa stressed. He also expressed immense gratitude to the First Lady for the love and care she keeps showing towards the well-being and global development of vulnerable people in Cameroon and beyond. Other speakers at the event, such as the Centre Regional Delegate of Social Affairs, praised CERAC's diplomatic wing while indicating that their presence at the Ekounou neighbourhood reveals the care and attention they have towards vulnerable people. Mrs Marguerite Mbella Mbella told the population that CERAC's presence at the Yaounde IV Sub division is in line with the humanitarian call made by the association's founding President, Cameroon's First Lady some 22 years ago. The event, according to Mrs Mbella Mbella, was a perfect example to contribute to the ambitious programme of Mrs Chantal Biya for an emerging Cameroon. As such, she told the beneficiaries that "Mama Chantal" is concerned about their well-being and that they should effectively use the gifts to better integrate in the society. Songs and special dance graced the event.