Cameroon: Seeking Well-Adapted Solutions!

As the euphoria that characterised the creation of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism in Cameroon gradually dies down, anxiety keeps mounting on its workability. Going by how the practice of the two languages had fared in the country thus far, it wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that a 'One-fit-all solution' may not take the country's bilingualism to any appreciable level. Repulsive statements like, 'Cameroon is bilingual not Cameroonians', 'I don't understand this or that your language' -referring to French or English that are constitutionally-based and should have normally been jealously harnessed by all, speak volumes of the myriad of problems 'The Commission' members will meet. Making an effort to speak, write or at least understand the two official languages had seemed luxurious for many Cameroonians across the board. While some acted as if enhancing the languages was synonymous with helping someone else, even if it meant rendering a service, others simply waved aside what is not their first language with some even going as far as calling it a 'dialect.'

Not only is the rejection and the manner frustrating to citizens depending on where each finds his/herself, but the disregard shown either of the official languages in both public and private interactions also greatly jeopardises the feeling of oneness and a sense of belonging. These are regrettably risky to much-needed national unity! While 'The Commission' will be battling to first of all reshape the mindsets of nationals on the vital issues of boosting bilingualism and multiculturalism, seeking well-adapted solutions to inhibiting factors would also be relieving. Since no one can be put at gunpoint to learn a language that is highly beneficial to him or her, creating an enabling environment for better learning could be a booster to the country's bilingualism.

The approach must hence be different and efforts imperatively collective! Cameroon is diverse in culture and social stratification. Going for solutions that meet the needs of each class of people could easily yield desired fruits. For instance, if in-depth bilingualism (spoken and written) may be primordial in government and private offices dealing with people of a certain class, mere understanding and expression could be permissible in other areas. The past shows that the contrary continually tarnishes the image of the country's cherished bilingualism whereas ours should have been a shining example! In fact, what obtained thus far shows that in a bid to somewhat meet a constitutional provision of English and French as Cameroon's official languages, many had embraced practices that rather brought disgrace to the country. The two languages have been given equal status in the constitution but what is finally served the public is a complete shadow of what should have been. Translations that are almost contrary to what was intended to be, seen in public documents, billboards or signposts, are common place.

Embracing a language that is not one's mother tongue requires learning. Besides formal education through which such knowledge could be acquired, interested learners could as well use public documents or other publications to build up their bilingual capacities. Doing so on a document that is poorly translated or getting someone who does not master a language to school others in such a language is dangerously misleading. English and French languages are priceless gifts of reunification that Cameroonians must embrace not only for mutual understanding and living as one within the country but equally as an asset for survival anywhere in the world. Well-adapted solutions to precise problems of specific class of citizens are needed. It's never late to readjust and now should be the time!