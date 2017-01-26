Cameroon: Public Administration - Bilingualism Practice Gaining Grounds

The National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism will enhance the practice.

At the level of policy implementation and service delivery in the public administration, the practice of bilingualism is gradually gaining grounds. Before the creation of National Commission for the Promotion and Bilingualism and Multiculturalism by President Paul Biya on January 23, 2017, Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang had given instructions to cabinet ministers that all documents must be in English and French which are Cameroon's official languages enshrined in the constitution with equal status. Sources at the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Justice said the practice of bilingualism is a reality in the ministry justifying that interventions of the Minister of State for Justice, Laurent Esso are published in the ministry's website in the two official languages.

The sources disclosed that documents produced are also in the two languages. Palpable example are copies of the English versions of the Penal Code, OHADA Law and its Uniform Acts, the Minister of State has of late been distributing to officials of the different strata of the judicial and higher education sectors. In many ceremonies organised by cabinet ministers and heads of different public institutions, speeches are usually written in French and English, as well as their delivery. Users of services at the public administration and officials in charge of delivering the services, all attest to the giant strides in the practice of bilingualism. Jouda Edwige a teacher in Lycée Abondo seen at the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reform on January 25, 2017 said she neither feels frustrated nor faces language problems when she seeks services both in her ministry and other ministries. She disclosed that people from the different backgrounds of Cameroon's official languages try to speak the languages as best as they can so that work can progress. Ella Ella Deborah, staff at the Department of Tourism Enterprises at the Ministry of Tourism and Leisure said that immediately after recruitment into the ministry, she rushed for English Language classes at the Pilot Linguistics Centre in order to arm herself for the job. With the training, she exchanges with visitors who understand mainly English and offer them the required services with ease.

Réactions:

Mme Ella Ella Déborah: « Je me suis inscrite au centre linguistique »

Agent d'État à la direction des Entreprises touristiques au Mintoul

« En tant que fonctionnaire, cette commission est la bienvenue. J'étais déjà préparée à pratiquer le bilinguisme, avant même que le chef de l'État signe le décret. Après mon recrutement à la Fonction publique, je me suis inscrite au Centre linguistique pour améliorer mon niveau en anglais. Conséquence, je n'ai jamais eu de problèmes quand j'ai affaire aux anglophones. Dans mon bureau, je reçois les usagers des deux langues sans souci. Et même, au centre linguistique, j'ai rencontré des fonctionnaires qui venaient apprendre l'anglais ».

Jouda Edwige: « Bilingualism Is Practised in Ministries »

Teacher

« Anytime I come for services at the ministries, I do not have language difficulties. This is because in any office, there are people who speak English and French that are Cameroon's official languages. When we meet staff who speak only French, they encourage us to speak in English, they try to understand our requests so as to attend to our problems. In my opinion, bilingualism is being practised in the ministries. Francophones are making great efforts now to speak English and Anglophones on their part are making efforts to speak French. »

M. Todou Monglo: « Il faut des mesures incitatives »

Fonctionnaire MINSANTE

« Il est vrai que dans le fonctionnement pratique, il y a quelques tares. Mais parce que nous avons devant nous des usagers qui parlent anglais, nous sommes obligés de les écouter, nous efforcer à les satisfaire, même si parfois il existe des malentendus. Cette Commission pour la promotion du bilinguisme est donc la bienvenue. Car elle permettra de niveler un certain nombre d'écarts, briser la barrière entre les deux langues. Pour cela, il est important de mettre sur pied des mesures incitatives allant dans ce sens, à l'exemple du Canada, où le bilinguisme est appliqué, nous devons le vivre de manière pratique dans notre pays ».