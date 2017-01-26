Ghana: Individuals, Benevolent Organizations Urged to Support Children's Homes

press release

The Minister Designate for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), Madam Afisa Otiko Djaba, has appealed to benevolent organisations and well-living Ghanaians to support to Children's Homes across the country.

Madam Djaba said although it was the responsibility of government to fund institutions and Children's Homes under the Social Welfare Department, individuals and benevolent organisations also had a role to play in ensuring the well-being of vulnerable ones.

She was speaking during a visit to the Osu Children's Home in Accra, yesterday, where she celebrated her birthday with the children and donated some items to them.

The Minister designate explained that she turned 55 years on Saturday, January 21, this year, and thought it good to mark her birthday with the less-privileged in society.

She described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government as an all-inclusive government which was ready to ensure that the needs of the vulnerable and, especially, children with special needs were provided so they could also be integrated and be part of society.

In a statement, the Manageress of the Osu Children's Home, Mrs Christiana Addo, commended the gesture and expressed the hope that other individuals and institutions would emulate it.

Mrs Addo appealed to the Minister Designate to add the payment of medical and utility bills to the support what is already being provided by government.

According to Mrs Addo, the Osu Children's Home, which was relocated to its current site some 55 years ago, currently, has a staff strength of 44 and a children's population of 147, out which 101 are male and 46 of them female.

She said 48 of the children were children with special needs, two of them visually impaired and four with hearing impairment, adding that three of the children from the Home had completed tertiary level education and were gainfully employed.

For his part, Mr Kwesi Armo Himbson, Chief Director, MoGCSP, disclosed that the Ministry was making arrangement for the Children's Home in Accra, Asante Mampong, Tamale and Kumasi to be placed under the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) to become eligible for a monthly stipend to support their upkeep.

Source: ISD (Chantal Aidoo)