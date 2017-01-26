Egypt: Cairo Airport Bans Rights Lawyer Negad Al-Borai From Travel

Cairo — Rights lawyer Negad Al-Borai was banned from travel on Thursday, security sources said in press statements.

Al-Borai, director of the United Group law firm, was heading to Jordan for a family visit when he was banned from leaving upon an earlier decision by an investigations judge. The banning decision did not mention details on the trial.

Commenting on the ban to private newspaper Al-Shorouk, Al-Borai said that he will not appeal the decision.

In March 2016, Al-Borai was accused of managing an outlawed organisation that during a brief interrogation.