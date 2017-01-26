26 January 2017

Aswat Masriya (Cairo)

Egypt: Cairo Airport Bans Rights Lawyer Negad Al-Borai From Travel

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cairo — Rights lawyer Negad Al-Borai was banned from travel on Thursday, security sources said in press statements.

Al-Borai, director of the United Group law firm, was heading to Jordan for a family visit when he was banned from leaving upon an earlier decision by an investigations judge. The banning decision did not mention details on the trial.

Commenting on the ban to private newspaper Al-Shorouk, Al-Borai said that he will not appeal the decision.

In March 2016, Al-Borai was accused of managing an outlawed organisation that during a brief interrogation.

Egypt

Not Pretty, But Egypt Downs Black Stars

It wasn’t pretty, but Egypt got the job done in their 1-0 victory over Ghana to top Group D at the African Nations… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Aswat Masriya. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.