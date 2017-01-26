Uganda: Couple Dumps Dead Baby At Medic's Office

Pader — A couple in Pajule Sub-county, Pader District, on Tuesday shocked residents after they dumped the body of their new born baby in front of the district health officer's office, protesting alleged negligence of a midwife.

Ms Beatrice Atek and her husband Frank Oroma claim their baby died after he was allegedly left unattended to upon delivery at Pajule Health Centre IV.

Mr Godfrey Ocaya, the LC3 chairperson, said the midwife left Ms Atek in labour and went to train village health teams.

"The woman was in labour until 11am and that time, no one was at the facility. They had no money to go somewhere else according to what her husband told me. When the woman finally delivered, the baby was unwell and attempts to rescue his life were futile," Mr Ocaya said.

He condemned the midwife's alleged behaviour, blaming it on negligence. The officer in charge of the health centre, Dr Jimmy Opee, declined to comment on the matter when contacted.

The district health officer, Dr Alex Layoo, said they would investigate the midwife's conduct.

He acknowledged the challenges at the maternity wards in the district and attributed them to shortage of midwives.

The baby's body was later buried after intervention from local authorities.