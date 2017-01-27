Uganda: Why Don't Our Local TV Stations Give Weather Forecasts, Warnings

opinion

Souring record temperatures continue to be recorded all over the country since late 2016 albeit a lack of mention by many media houses especially local television broadcasters.

I have been checking keenly for weather forecasts from our local TV channels but have come to the realisation that more than 80 per cent of the time that I scan through different local TV channels, they are simply playing cheesy love music. This mindset deep-rooted in our Ugandan culture must be called to question.

I am having trouble understanding why none of the Ugandan local TV channels have metrological reporters offering weather forecasts running concurrently with news bulletins! When I lived in Thailand 12 years ago and in America the past five years, I gathered that weather forecasts were culturally ingrained and a pre-requisite to planning and scheduling by the general public.

Our famers all across the country are hurting hard with drought which has impaired crops and livestock poising a looming famine months to come.

Not even the drought resistant varieties of the coffee, introduced through the government's wealth creation programme can withstand these souring temperatures.

As noted by Daily Monitor columnist, Karoli Ssemogerere, "last year, Operation Wealth Creation recorded losses upwards of 60 per cent in distributed seedlings and 100 per cent loss of heifers they distributed."

Kampala metro used to have 160 days of tropical thunderstorms per annum and average annual daily temperatures of 24-25C but as I write this article, it is 32C here in Kampala. We cannot only be waiting for emergencies in order to pick interest in dynamic life-realities. TV broadcast should be vigilant about today alarms of global warming and should play a leading role in keeping the viewership up-to-date with the changing weather patterns.

What is the National Metrological Authority's visibility on weather forecasts and do they have no synergy with media houses?

This tendency of perceiving innovation as a Western phenomena is keeping our countries under water.

I don't wish to validate Trump's insults toward us, Africans, e.g that, "these are people who import everything including a matchstick," but we ought to pace up shape our stakes in today's evolving world.

In a related account, during this Christmas, I gathered across the western region that the banana wilt was back and widespread across districts of Kabale, Kanungu, Rukungiri and Mbarara, which happen to be the food basket of the country.

I spoke with leading banana growers in my village and gathered that there has yet to be heard of any government efforts cubing down on the spread of the bacterial disease. I visited with PhD Agricultural expert, and inquired about whether or not there is any remedy for banana wilt available in Uganda, to which I was assured that there was no cure for this bacteria.

I can guarantee everyone that had bananas been a staple food in Asia or Europe, or North America, there would undoubtedly be a cure, not only in these regions but also easily accessible in our Ugandan local shops.

TV stations are after profit maximisation but if they cannot find it within their ethical standards to engage in corporate social responsibility, then government ought to invoke their telecasting licences compelling them to offer weather forecasts to the general public to empower our societies with information that can enable informed preparedness and help avert crises. We cannot remain complacent with responding to disasters after disaster.

Americans say, "If you don't evolve, you dissolve". Wake up Africa, wake up Uganda!