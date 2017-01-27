Africa: Keeping Your Health Status Secret? Big Error

Photo: Daily Monitor

Couples should not hold back any information regarding their lives especially their health status from one another. It is disastrous when your significant other discovers you have been hiding a chronic disease from them.

analysis

Kiplangat, a laboratory technician at one of the health facilities in town, mentions to me in one of our chats that human beings are selfish even in matters concerning their significant other's health.

He spoke of how the number of married people are increasingly visiting his laboratory and taking health tests alone and most times seeking medication without the knowledge of their partner.

Kiplangat revealed that in most cases, couples that hide their health statuses from their partners are in regard to conditions such as HIV and hepatitis, probably since these conditions pose life changing decisions that couples are not about to address.

Recently, a distraught woman sought advice from a Facebook group after she narrated how after three years of being denied conjugal rights from her husband, she had found Anti-retroviral drugs (ARVs) and HIV positive results under his name hidden in his belongings.

This discovery made being denied conjugal rights a lesser problem although she had to make haste and find out her status. She was lucky to test HIV negative but the trust between her and the husband was broken. The evidence she had in her hands was truth that her husband had been hiding his status from her.

This woman's husband may have shielded her from contracting the virus but hiding the results from his wife watered down his 'good' intentions and it put their love and trust to a test.

Guilt trip

Kiplangat says in most cases married individuals who go to test alone do so because they are riddled with guilt of an extra-marital affair they had without protection and want to put their minds at rest.

"If the news turns out bad, a question of how to let their partner know of this and how it came about arises and yet they are not about to bear their partner's wrath so they seek refuge in silence," he says.

Adongo, a private nurse, who has lived with HIV for close to 15 years, is a victim of such selfish silence. She says she contracted the virus from her ex-husband and father of her two children who knew of his positive status as a result of the extra marital affairs he had but never told her about it.

"I trusted my husband and being born again Christians, I had complete faith in him but all this turned against me and I only realised it after giving birth to our second child. She was sickly so we had various tests done on her and it was discovered that she was HIV positive," she says.

"There was no other way our daughter could have contracted the virus apart from birth so I was compelled to test as well and I was shocked to learn that I had the virus and I had passed it on to my baby girl unknowingly. It is after I confronted my husband that he let loose and told me the truth and how he was on drugs," Adongo recounts.

Is this the price one has to pay for trust, a virtue that is always echoed by most relationship counsellors or advisors?

Norman Kakooza, a 32-year-old social worker, says when dating he can only rely on trust in other areas but not where his health is concerned. He says he makes it a point to tell a woman he is interested in that periodic tests, especially to do with sexually transmitted diseases, will be a must in their relationship.

The bigger picture

But HIV and hepatitis are not the only health conditions partners hide from one another. After being told at 20 years that her uterus had 'wounds' following continuous painful menstruation for some time, Nsubuga's wife was told she may never have children. Being a young, ambitious university student, she had decided to keep the unfortunate condition a secret after all which young man would be willing to marry a woman who may never bear him a child.

"I was shocked to learn from a friend of my wife's that our fruitless two-year trials and spending money in search of a pregnancy would never yield any results. When I confronted my wife about it something in me kept hoping she would deny. Our marriage ended. I failed to get to terms with living with such a selfish person," Nsubuga said. "I would have understood her if she had told me about her condition from the onset of our relationship because I loved her, I may have still married her."