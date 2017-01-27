Uganda/Gabon: Cranes in Gabon - the Postmortem

Kampala — Forgetting everything and learning nothing is among the many attributes unique only to us Ugandans. This applies to compatriots from all spheres of life. Failure to learn from our mistakes is a central theme of our country's stagnation. All the same, I am hoping our early elimination from the African Nations Cup in Gabon is going to be a launchpad for a full scale revival of Ugandan football. These are my two cents.

Nurturing talent

A recurring problem for the Cranes even in years in which we failed to qualify for Africa's premier showpiece has been shyness in front of goal and lack of creativity. These are systemic football issues that can't be solved by a national team coach. Regardless of whether Milutin Sredojevich's contract is renewed or not, and I would back him for an extension considering he delivered the Holy Grail that was Nation's Cup qualification, we shall keep mumbling inaudible nothings unless we get football fundamentals right.

The issue is not that we haven't been grooming talent. We have, but not in the right manner. Of the 23 players who featured for Cranes in Gabon, 20 are products of the Coca Cola School's World Cup.

Question then is, why are they so short of creativity and goals?

Because of our straight jacket approach to all education and learning delivery.

Our school team coaches are routinely heard yelling at players to get rid of the ball. Jawo omupiira and Gaba omupiira are the most familiar refrains for young exciting footballers. At the first sign of dribbling, wing wizardry or audacity for aplomb, players are berated, even by their fans, for trying to show off.

And there in lies our pitfall. Defending is twice as easy as scoring. This is because defending is destruction whereas striking is creation. The height of football productivity is creating and scoring goals. Which is why we shouldn't be chest thumping simply because we confined Africa's two most successful footballing nation's - Egypt and Ghana to solitary goals. Cranes did the easy work, and even then did not perfect it. The real glory is in striking.

From now on, we must nurture creative players. Coaches lining up for those Confederation Of African Football (Caf) coaching badges need to be told that dribbling is creativity because it unlocks defenses. They must learn that a drop of a shoulder, a shimmy and a dummy are creativity that must be nurtured and they must be told that running with the ball is good because it displaces opponents.

Nurturing players who can express themselves should be the principal concern at tournaments like the City Tyres U-14, Airtel U-16 Rising Stars and Schools World Cup. It is the only way of liberating our players from a straight jacket approach to the game.

The rest of the problems we encountered on our way to early elimination are easier to correct. Cranes coaches should at all times build meritocracies. This entails choosing the best available line ups without fear or favour. For example, coach Micho should have known that a player like Isaac Isinde who has been without a club for months lacks match practice and therefore the mental sharpness needed to thrive at a high level tournament.

Further to that, Micho ought to have known that Geoffrey Massa is incapable of delivering in scoring stakes as he never scores away from home, and is without match sharpness due to lack of game time at his South African club.

To round up, Cranes' continental excursion was a good learning experience. Those who expected the team to make waves after a forty year absence, are football ignoramuses who 'do not know football'. If we can sort out our lack of creativity and shyness in front of goal, glad tidings portend in Cameroon 2019. Aluta Continua. The struggle continues.