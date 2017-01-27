Uganda/Gabon: Luwagga Departing Gabon With Diminished Reputation

Oyem — Football has traditionally been in love with players who are easy on the eye; the ones who take the team forward with a deft flick, a 360-spin in the final third or possess the nerve and ingenuity to run through a maze of opponents to score.

Uganda doesn't not possess exceptional talent in the playmaking department but the closest thing to a matchmaker in the Cranes camp was Portugal-based Kizito Luwagga.

With Muzamir Mutyaba overlooked by coach Micho Sredojevic in the final 23-man list, the Rio Ave midfielder was given the responsibility of shouldering Uganda's creative hub on the country's first return to continental football in four decades.

Unfortunately Luwagga left no impression in Gabon. In fact he leaves the tournament have diminished his standing in Cranes colours after struggling on the field and becoming a polarizing figure behind the scenes.

Such was Micho's confidence in him that he is named the former Vipers player in the opening line-up against Ghana. Other than the delicious ball he had Farouq Miya, which was smashed on the woodwork by the latter, Luwagga was guilty of carelessly giving away possession and not pulling his weight behind the team.

Inside the first quarter of the Ghana match, Luwagga ceded possession on not less than five occassions and looked overseas by the stage.

When he was substituted on the hour, he leisurely trudged off the pitch much to the chagrin of the technical bench who were unimpressed at how a player of his level couldn't comprehend that Uganda needed every second on the clock with Ghana in the lead.

He was duly dropped in the must-win match against Egypt, a decision that surprised few, but reinstated for the dead-rubber against Mali. It could be argued that the soggy field at Stade D'Oyem denied him a chance in the first half when he was clean on goal but there are no excuses for his failure to set-up a better-placed Joseph Ochaya in the second half who had a good view at Mali goal.

When he was substituted, he showed his displeasure by ignoring coach on the bench. It was an act of petulance that summed up the frustration of a player whose contribution at Afcon 2017 will be remembered as if he didn't travel at all.

And although he struck a key goal in the qualifiers away in Botswana, Luwagga's form in national team colours has been topsy-curvy.

Sources inside the team indicate that Luwagga's off-field demeanor left a lot to be desired with a series of mannerisms that didn't endear him to the group.