26 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Nobody Will Compel Buhari to Speak Amid Health 'Rumours' - Aide

Photo: Daily Trust
President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari is neither ill nor admitted in any hospital in London as being speculated, his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said Thursday.

Mr. Adesina, who is Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president, said this in a live interview programme on CNBC Africa.

"The president is in London on vacation. He is not in any hospital and he is not ill.

"When he was travelling last week the statement we put out was that he was going on vacation and during the vacation he would do routine medical check-up and nothing has changed from what we put out last week.

"If anybody has fed something else into the rumour mill that is just what it is - rumour," he said.

On whether Mr. Buhari would talk to Nigerians while on vacation, Mr. Adesina said the president had the fundamental right to talk from anywhere or not.

"The fact that he is a president, he still has his rights. Compelling him to come out and talk will be infringing on his rights. The president will talk if he wishes to, and if he doesn't wish to, nobody will compel him to talk.

"The truth is that the president is on vacation and he has given a date on which he will return to work," the president's spokesman maintained.

(NAN)

