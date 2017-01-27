Africa: Afcon Tit Bits - No Electricity At Gabon Airport

Meeting Cameroonian journalist Lawrence Njie on Tuesday has been the biggest blessing as he speaks both English and French

BUSH MEAT, NOT SO BAD?

Meeting Cameroonian journalist Lawrence Njie on Tuesday has been the biggest blessing as he speaks both English and French. He has helped us find taxis, hotels and everything. Njie is almost familiar with the menu that brings lots of bush meat to your table. People in Gabon, DR Congo, Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon serve monkeys, cats, dogs, edible rats and rats for dinner. Njie explains that; "what do you expect with such forest cover to eat? This is our surrounding.

In fact, back home, the golden generation ate a lot of cats because they claimed it gives them strength and more," he added. That team won back-to-back Nations Cup titles in 2000 and 2002. It had Patrick Mboma, Marc Vivien Foe (RIP), Pierre Wome, Lauren Mayer and others sitting around a dish of cat meat.

NO ELECTRICITY AT AIRPORT?

After Uganda Cranes were eliminated from the Nations' Cup last Saturday, many fans opted to return to comfort of Kampala. In Gabon, a vast country of forests and the shoreline, you can only get around by boat or air. Flying to Oyem for an 'irrelevant' group D game against Mali was going to too costly. For the journalists, a handful of fans and federation officials who made it here, the lack of electricity at the Oyem airport struck first. On moving, we notice that the powerline is only being extended to the airport. Flights to this place only happen during the day as the runway has no lighting.

The new airport, with a single orange building for a terminal, was clearly carved out of the thick tropical forest here and the job is not yet finished.

THESE MOROCCAN JOURNALISTS

So, we journalists are supposed to be impartial and objective while telling the truth. Fufa and many fans are often averse to criticism of Uganda Cranes. Many will ask; why do you heavily criticise your own? But, many journalists attempt to shed the mindset of a fan, tough if you ask me. The blind faith in us all is a major detriment.

Moroccan journalists just would be perfect fans. They celebrate like fans. They scream like fans. They scream at fans like fans.

And, remember, if walks like a duck, then it's a duck. They went full the full roller coaster of emotions as their side beat Ivory Coast 1-0 to make the quarterfinals.