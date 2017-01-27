Nigeria: Presidency - Buhari Not in Any UK Hospital

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is not in any hospital in London.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said this on Thursday while featuring in a CNBC Africa interview programme.

The presidential spokesman stressed that neither is Buhari ill nor on admission in any hospital in the United Kingdom.

He made the clarification on the heels of the speculation that President Buhari was being treated in a London hospital.

Adesina stated: "The president is in London on vacation. He is not in any hospital and he is not ill.

"When he was travelling last week, the statement we put out was that he was going on vacation and during the vacation, he would do routine medical check-up and nothing has changed from what we pushed out last week.

"If anybody has fed something else into the rumour mill that is just what it is- rumour."

The presidential aide said Buhari would decide whether or not he wishes to talk to Nigerians from London.

"The fact that he is a president, he still has his rights. Compelling him to come out and talk will be infringing on his rights.

"The president will talk if he wishes to if he doesn't wish to, nobody will compel him to talk.

"The truth is that the president is on vacation and he has given a date on which he will return to work," he said.