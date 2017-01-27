Tanzania: Music Being Effective to Society Is Never Free

Not having a Sauti za Busara episode last year, left many music lovers feeling bad. Amongst them is the international Festival's Manager, Journey Ramadhan. He maintains that by then people had got used to going to the Isles, early February, to "celebrate with music" for four days.

Last year, he noticed a "cold dampness" covering Stone Town and other sections of the Isles, usually taken-up with the festival's festivities. "So it was bad for us and everybody, especially artists, even those officials handling revenue, I'm sure were very unpleased.

This year everybody is happy and looking forward to the festival," he told the 'Daily News' on Tuesday, while here in Dar es Salaam. This is not to say, Ramadhan maintains that the festival organisers have placed their expectation for this year being a success, only on this fact.

They have selected an "amazing variety of music," he boasts from everywhere on the African continent, to celebrate music, right there in Zanzibar, in connection to their theme of "Africa United." Seventy-five per cent of all the music is from East Africa, he says.

Fifty per cent of this, is allocated to local bands, from the Mainland and Isles, leaving 25 per cent for the other East African countries. This is deliberate action on their part every year, he says, to make sure they promote all artists accordingly. All-the-same, the Festal Manager says they had a much larger number of applications that they had expected.

To make the selection harder for them, the actual level of the music they found to be of very high standard and quality. However, they couldn't accommodate all of them simply because of their limited space and time.

Therefore, to the best of their ability, they had to choose the ones thought to be the absolute best. "I think what has happened, which is to our advantage, is that people are getting to know now the festival's impact, in terms of applying and sending materials online. You have to remember that everyday new artists are coming-out, so we have to use this as a factor to push them towards being more professional," Ramadhan said.

He sees this as a sign of their success in raising the quality of local music, through their insistence of all bands perform live, completely without playbacks. This he says should have shown the local Government, both on the Isles and Mainland that there are "great benefits" to be gained nationally from investing in the festival. In another conversation with the founding and current Chairman of the festival, Simai Mohamed Said, he touched on similar issues as Ramadhan.

The Chairman used the phrase "dreadful to the entire country", not having the festival last year. This is because, he suggested, the cancellation went against the expectations of people. However, he maintains that on-theother- hand, it turned-out to be a good thing for the event.

"One of the reasons is for us to start digesting where we had come, where we were and were we wanted to go. And more or less, on a realistic point of view, to analyse whether this festival can become sustainable, so the ownership would be for the business community alone, with the artists," he thought then and told the 'Daily News' on Tuesday. Bearing in mind the finance available last year, Said says they could have had a lowertoned event.

However, they decided against this option because this would have been a "step backwards" in their opinion. Added to this, the country was going through a general election, which was drawing a lot of attention away from preparations for the festival. Now, in hindsight, he says not having the event turned out to be a good decision for them.

By the time they started preparing for 2017, with assistance from the Norwegian Embassy, which took them out of a terrible situation, they were able to keep the office running and seek other assistance from such places, as the Swiss and German embassies. However, he is quite aware of the challenge involved in expecting the local Government to help them, bearing in mind these officials have such other major responsibilities, as providing water, health and education, for the people, who voted them into office.

This is not to say that Said accepts that they should not be seeking financial or other assistance from the Government, either. What is needed, according to him is for members of the Government to understand how organisers of such events, as the SzB, go about actually preparing and holding the event. It is in line with this thinking that they have sent out an invitation to President John Pombe Magufuli, to come and see for himself what they have done.

Then President Magufuli, Said maintains would understand what they can achieve together, towards promoting the country. The fact remains, he continues that the event, which he helped create has turned out to be a "big thing", much beyond their expectations. It is for this precise reason, he maintains that the Government "has got to" get involved. "If it's (SzB) a beautiful thing, let's nurture and take care of it together. That is my plea. You can't go back and make it smaller.

It's actually big by its marketing, the way how we're organised and the way in which we take it to the groups. So if you follow those rules, automatically you're bound to grow," Said confidently suggested. In her address to journalists on Tuesday, here in Dar es Salaam the Ambassador to the Norwegian Embassy in Dar es Salaam, Hanne-Marie Kaarstad, not only spoke on how proud they are to be supporters of the SzB festival but also why they see this as important. Her country, she maintains strongly believe support to culture, through local such organisations enhances freedom of expression, organisational development creativity and capacity building".

There is a need for such meeting places, in today's globalised world, she maintains, where people can learn from each other and present their cultural heritage. She encouraged the SzB team to continue "inspiring" local artists, for she is convinced investment into the Creative Industries (CI) will bring a bright and creative future for locals, plus important in the process of creating future jobs.

"I would like to use this opportunity to strongly encourage public offices, the business community, other donors and individuals to support this great festival. It is an investment that will benefit not only individuals but contribute effectively to the very fabric of society," Amb Kaarstad said.

Her country are proud supporters of the festival since 2008, because they see the organisers - Busara Promotions - as having the goal to create platforms and increasing visibility for live African music. Part of the programme is to provide exchange and capacity building projects between countries, Norway being one of them.