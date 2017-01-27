Uganda: Shs700 Billion Held in Excess Reserves By Banks

Kampala — The current state of banking shows that there are excess reserves of around Shs700 billion in Ugandan banks, which require the Central Bank to mope it up.

Excess reserves are capital reserves held by a commercial bank or financial institution in excess of what is required by the regulators, creditors or internal controls.

The executive director of research Bank of Uganda (BoU), Mr Adam Mugume told Daily Monitor last week that there is no liquidity problem in the banking sector at the moment.

"For instance in the last Treasury Bill (TB) auction of 18th January 2017, one year TB auction was oversubscribed by Shs369 billion and yields declined by 0.8 per cent point to 14.8 per cent. Excess reserves in the banking sector stands at around Shs700 billion requiring use of repos to mop up the excess liquidity," he said.

Mr Mugume added: "Private sector credit is on the increase, growing by 7 per cent on annual basis in November 2016, compared to 2 per cent in October 2016."

For commercial banks, excess reserves are measured against standard reserve requirement amounts set by the central. The required reserve ratios set the minimum liquid deposit (such as cash) that must be in reserve at a bank is considered excess.

Total deposit liquidity

The managing director Centenary Bank, Mr Fabian Kasi, who is also the chairperson of Uganda Bankers Association, in an interview last Thursday, said banks have to keep minimum of 8 per cent of the total deposit liquidity of 20 per cent in cash.

On how much the total deposit in banks is, he said: "The current total deposit in cash in Ugandan banks is about Shs15 trillion."

On pickup in Private Sector Credit growth and the oversubscription of treasury bills auctioned on Wednesday, Mr Kasi said there has been a pickup in economic activities in the country leading to growth in private sector.

Due to increase in bad debt in banks there had been a slowdown in lending to the private sector, however, he said: "We are seeing banks revamping lending to the private sector. Since banks have enough reserves they are also investing government securities at the moment and is the reason why there has been oversubscription in treasury bills despite decline in yields."

BoU lowered its policy rate by 5 per cent last year which has seen bank follow the suit by lowering their lending rates.