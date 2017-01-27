Uganda: Suspects Hired Cars for Kabamba Attack - Witness

Photo: MIchael Kakumirizi/Daily Monitor

The Kabamba attackers talking tot their lawyer Major Ronald Iduli at the general court martial in Makindye.

Kampala — Prosecution witnesses told the military court on Wednesday that the persons accused of planning the foiled attack on Kabamba Army Barracks in Mubende District hired tour vehicles to mobilise for meetings.

Fourteen suspects are undergoing trial on charges of treachery in connection with the alleged failed attack on Kabamba barracks.

Mr Michael Katimbo, a tour operator with Homeland Tours, told the General Court Martial at Makindye that in May 2014, one of the suspects, Mr Nduga Musaazi, hired two of his company vehicles for an unknown business for two days.

"It was a Sunday when Mr Musaazi came to my company and hired two Toyota Noah vehicles for two days at Shs440,000 each, saying he had a function. After the two days, I called his mobile telephone and it was off. I waited for two more days in vain and got suspicious which prompted me to locate his residence. Upon reaching the area, I inquired from neighbours and his family. I was told that he got problems with security," Mr Katimbo testified.

Mr Katimbo further testified that he visited Mr Musaazi at Kigo Prison and learnt that the said vehicles were being kept at the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) headquarters in Mbuya. Mr Musaazi is jointly charged with 13 others, including senior army officer, Lt Col Philip Frank Eguma, Capt Hillman Bosco Aleper, Lt Ronald Waibi Mwavu and Pte Kenneth Sekajja.

Other are Francis Kiwanuka, Marvin Ssemwogerere Mulongo, Nasim Namuzimule, retired Capt John Bosco Rutwama, Ali Mukiibi, Lumala Salongo, Francis Kaheru Kiwanuka, Solomon Matovu, Peter Kibirige, Francis Kiwanuka, Herbert Biyimbwa and Patrick Kibuuka. Another prosecution witness, Lance Corporal Godwin Mugisa, a driver attached to CMI testified, that he participated in the arrest of some of the suspects; Kiwanuka and Mukiibi at Matugga Paradise Hotel.

"In May 2014, I was deployed to disguise as a driver working with L/Cpl Norman Sembatya. They directed me to Matugga where I found other members of the team and made arrests of some people," he said.

The court chaired by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti adjourned the case to February 13 for further hearing.

Background

It is alleged that between February and May 2014, in various areas of Kampala, Masaka, Wakiso, Luweero and Nairobi-Kenya, the accused persons and others still at large refused to disclose vital information about recruitment of people into subversive activities to attack Kabamba barracks or aided soldiers to prejudice security of the defence forces. The suspects have been on remand since 2014.