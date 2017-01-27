Nigeria: 'Obasanjo Mischievous About 2019 Igbo Presidency'

A socio-political group, the South East Youth Vanguard (SEYV), has described the recent call by former President Olusegun Obasanjo for a President from the Southeast in 2019, as a mischievous act aimed at causing tension, ill-will and confusion in the country.

In a press statement released in Owerri and signed by its national coordinator, Jason Njoku, the group said that the call by the former President would have been seen as the act of a friend, benefactor and statesman if the former President had dealt well with Ndigbo when he held the Presidency for eight years, 1999 - 2007.

Recalling that the former President ignored a gentleman's understanding of the then ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP), to do one term of four years and instead took two terms, the South East Youth Vanguard expressed the view that by insisting on a second term, Obasanjo instituted the two-term culture which jeopardised the chance of the Southeast and other zones in the country, getting the Presidency at an earlier date.

The group recalled that then President Obasanjo even wanted and actually worked hard to take a third term shot at the Presidency but was stopped by well-meaning Nigerians among who is his deputy, Atiku Abubakar.