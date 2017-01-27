27 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Makerere to Build Shs70 Billion Innovations Hub

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Observer
The minister (middle) listens to a technician explaining an irrigation system, as Makerere deputy vice chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe (R), looks on (file photo).
By Stephen Otage

Kampala — Makerere University Holdings Company has secured two acres of land within the university to construct the Emmanuel Mutebile Centre of Excellence to process and refine innovations and ideas.

Speaking to pension managers around the country during a pension schemes' symposium on Wednesday, Mr Patrick Bitature, the board chairman Private Sector Foundation Uganda, said the Mutebile Centre of Excellence is a partnership between the academia, government and the private sector to come together and process their ideas and innovations which can move the country forward.

"We have many people with chunks of money but do not know how to move to the next level. There is no work in progress; there is dire need for this facility because the private sector is supposed to lead the economy but it is government leading," he said.

He revealed that the university has allocated them two acres of land near the University Guest House to construct the 12-storey commercial facility which will have a library, publishing house, innovations hub, offices and lecture rooms estimated to cost between $15 million and $21 million depending on the contractor.

He added that government has already committed $3.5 million towards the project and they are looking for a core investor to accomplish the project.

"Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania are not sleeping. We need a centreto refine our ideas and make them viable we must define our destiny and have a vibrant organised private sector," he said.

The symposium which brought together managers of various pension schemes in the country was organized by Pine Bridge investments, a global asset management company with an asset management portfolio estimated at $2 billion within East Africa.

Uganda

Museveni Appoints 37 New Ambassadors

President Museveni has appointed 37 new ambassadors, including former defence minister, Dr Chrispus Kiyonga who has been… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.