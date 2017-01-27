Uganda: Makerere to Build Shs70 Billion Innovations Hub

Photo: The Observer

The minister (middle) listens to a technician explaining an irrigation system, as Makerere deputy vice chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe (R), looks on (file photo).

Kampala — Makerere University Holdings Company has secured two acres of land within the university to construct the Emmanuel Mutebile Centre of Excellence to process and refine innovations and ideas.

Speaking to pension managers around the country during a pension schemes' symposium on Wednesday, Mr Patrick Bitature, the board chairman Private Sector Foundation Uganda, said the Mutebile Centre of Excellence is a partnership between the academia, government and the private sector to come together and process their ideas and innovations which can move the country forward.

"We have many people with chunks of money but do not know how to move to the next level. There is no work in progress; there is dire need for this facility because the private sector is supposed to lead the economy but it is government leading," he said.

He revealed that the university has allocated them two acres of land near the University Guest House to construct the 12-storey commercial facility which will have a library, publishing house, innovations hub, offices and lecture rooms estimated to cost between $15 million and $21 million depending on the contractor.

He added that government has already committed $3.5 million towards the project and they are looking for a core investor to accomplish the project.

"Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania are not sleeping. We need a centreto refine our ideas and make them viable we must define our destiny and have a vibrant organised private sector," he said.

The symposium which brought together managers of various pension schemes in the country was organized by Pine Bridge investments, a global asset management company with an asset management portfolio estimated at $2 billion within East Africa.