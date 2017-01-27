Photo: allafrica.com

Malawi President Peter Mutharika and Tanzanian counterpart John Magufuli.

Eight Tanzanians whom the Malawian government accuses of trespassing into the uranium mine will feature prominently in the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC)'s meeting between the two neighbouring countries early next month.

Head of Communications in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation, Ms Mindi Kasiga, told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the Lilongwe meeting will also deliberate on the border dispute between the two countries on Lake Nyasa.

The negotiations, Ms Kasiga said, are scheduled for between February 3 and 5, this year, in Lilongwe.

"It is quite a long time since the commission last met and this has created concerns on the relationships between the two countries," remarked Ms Kasiga, adding that the commission held its last meeting in Dar es Salaam in 2003.

"There are a number of issues, which have not been worked on due to lack of negotiations at the commission level ... we hope that all these issues will be taken care of after the JPCC meet- ing," she explained.

The gathering, according to Ms Kasiga, will be preceded by meetings that will bring together businesspersons and fishermen from Njombe and Songea regions, to share their experience with their Malawian counterparts.

At the JPCC discussions, Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation Minister, Dr Augustine Mahiga, will lead the Tanzanian delegation, said the ministry's spokesperson.

Eight Tanzanians were arrested and hitherto remain behind bars in Malawi, charged with criminal trespass at Kayerekera uranium mine.

Officials from Malawi accuse the Tanzanians of 'spying' at the mine.

It was reported that the eight suspects were arrested on suspicion of being sent by their government to find out whether or not Malawi was making nuclear weapons from the mine.

But, it has since been learned that the suspects are workers of Caritas Tanzania, a charity organisation of the Catholic Church who were on a study tour of the effects of uranium mining.

In another development, Ms Kasiga revealed that some officials from Tanzania are departing for Addis Ababa in Ethiopia to represent the country at different levels of the ongoing Heads of State and Government Summit.

At the same occasion, Ms Kasiga as well presented Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and Social Security Regulatory Authority (SSRA) with awards, which they clinched at the African Union (AU)'s competition for innovation.