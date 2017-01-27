27 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ekiti PDP Suspends Oguntuase, 2 Others Indefinitely

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti, Mr Williams Ajayi, validated recently by the court, on Thursday announced the immediate suspension of his ousted rival , Mr Gboyega Oguntuase and two others from the party.

The sacked Publicity Secretary of the party, Jackson Adebayo and Secretary, Tope Anjorin were also suspended by the faction of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Federal High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, had in a judgment delivered on Tuesday by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, dissolved Oguntuase's executive.

The sacked state PDP executive is known to be Gov. Ayo Fayose's protégé.

The court consequently ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to grant Ajayi's group recognition.

The development was contained In a statement in Ado Ekiti and co-signed by the new Deputy Chairman of the party in the state, Mr Olasunkanmi Ogunbiyi, Secretary, Mr Obe Ilesanmi and the Public Relations Officer, Mr Dayo Owolabi .

According to them, the action became imperative, following series of anti-party allegations leveled against them.

"Sequel to various allegations of anti-party activities leveled against them, particularly based on their roles in the parallel congress held at Adetiloye hall, Ado Ekiti under the supervision of Gov. Ayo Fayose on May 10, 2016.

"And upon investigation, more importantly the judgment of the Federal High Court of 24th January, 2017, the SWC hereby resolve to suspend Mr Oguntuase and his team of impostors forthwith", the statement stated.(NAN)

