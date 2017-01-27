27 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Murder Accused Jason Rohde Back in Court

Jason Rohde will return to the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court on Friday following four months of further police investigation into his wife Susan's death.

At his last appearance in September, a postponement over Christmas and New Year was granted, along with permission for Rohde to return to Johannesburg.

The suspended CEO of Geffen International Realty had argued that being forced to remain in Cape Town as part of his bail conditions was obstructing him from fulfilling his work conditions.

This was as Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty said at the time that he had been suspended for an "internal HR matter".

He had been living with his sister near Melkbosstrand, Cape Town, since he was released on R1.1m bail.

Rohde was arrested at his Bryanston, Johannesburg, home in August and charged with the murder of his wife, Susan. She was found hanged in the bathroom of their hotel room at the Spier Wine Estate in Stellenbosch on July 24. The couple had been attending Sotheby's annual conference.

Her death was initially thought to be a suicide, but a post-mortem found foul play may have been involved.

Rohde commissioned pathological and forensic reports after police opened a murder docket. According to the findings in the reports, Susan committed suicide.

News24

South Africa

