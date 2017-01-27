27 January 2017

Malawi: Govt Officials Reveal Madonna Bid to Adopt Four-Year-Old Twin Girls - Stella and Esther

By Wanga Gwede

Despite US pop star Madonna denying a report by Nyasa Times that she is in Malawi to adopt two children, spokespersons for the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare and another for the Judiciary have confirmed finer details that 58-year-old celebrity singer is trying to adopt four-year-old twin sisters from an orphanage.

Nyasa Times first reported about the adoption process when Madonna was spotted with her lawyer Titus Mvalo at at the High Court in the capital Lilongwe on Wednesday morning. She appeared before Judge Fiona Mwale.

But after publishing the story, Madonna swiftly issued a statement to deny that she was in Malawi to adopt any more children, and insisted she was only in the African country to visit a children's hospital and her charity.

However, Lucy Bandazi, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, has given details of the adoption, saying she applied for custody of the girls called Stella and Esther, who have lived together in an orphanage for two years.

"Madonna has lodged an application with the High Court to adopt two girls. They are aged four years old," said Bandazi in quotes reported by UK newspaper Daily Mail.

She added: "All the necessary paperwork is before the High Court and they will make the ultimate decision if the adoption can go ahead."

Bandazi said process would be followed as usual, regardless of the fame of the applicant.

"We will look at her financial situation and her social situation. There will be a lot of factors that are taken into consideration.

"Just because she is famous it does not mean procedures will be overlooked,' Bandazi is quoted as saying

'The judge will take into consideration all her social factors, such as where she will live and where the children will be brought up.'"

Judiciary spokesman Mlenga Mvula also confirmed the adoption, saying the court is processing the 12 page application "in the normal way"

He said the adoption request was made through Madonna's lawyer, Titus Mvalo.

Mvalo has remained tight lipped on the matter.

Madonna first adopted David Banda from an orphanage in 2006 and Mercy James in 2009.

Since the two adoptions, the Material Girl singer has visited several orphanages as well as a hospital and a school supported by her charity Raising Malawi.

