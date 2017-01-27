What if Zimbabwe's animal stories weren't only about elephants and lions but about the myriad faithful crossbred dogs who live far from the country's towns and cities?

This is "Granny". She's 12, she's got ragtag ears and the scars that say she's been in at least one fight with a baboon.

A devoted elderly dog from rural Zimbabwe, Granny has had a tough life but she's been much loved.

Now "Granny" is starting her retirement pensioned off in an animal sanctuary just outside Harare.

Photos of her have got more than 1 300 likes on Facebook.

Sarah Carter from the Twala Trust Animal Sanctuary that has taken "Granny" in, says that for the last two years the old girl's owner walked her 20km every single week so she could attend a community dog clinic where she got a free meal and a dip.

"[Last week] her owner asked us to care for Granny at the Twala Trust for the remainder of her life. It will be our privilege and our pleasure to give her a retirement full of love," Carter posted.

It's unusual to see dogs reaching this grand old age in the rural areas, where they often do not have the access to good nutrition or vet care that town dogs may have.

At the moment "Granny" is in the hospital section of the sanctuary having her strength built up. Her two sons are still with her former owner.

Carter told News24: "She has the most delightful wrinkly face from old age. She also 'smiles' when she sees me, showing her stumpy teeth."