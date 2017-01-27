27 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Meet "Granny", the smiley old Zim dog who's stealing our hearts

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Sarah Carter/ Twala Trust Animal
Granny, the Zimbabwean dog.

What if Zimbabwe's animal stories weren't only about elephants and lions but about the myriad faithful crossbred dogs who live far from the country's towns and cities?

This is "Granny". She's 12, she's got ragtag ears and the scars that say she's been in at least one fight with a baboon.

A devoted elderly dog from rural Zimbabwe, Granny has had a tough life but she's been much loved.

Now "Granny" is starting her retirement pensioned off in an animal sanctuary just outside Harare.

Photos of her have got more than 1 300 likes on Facebook.

Sarah Carter from the Twala Trust Animal Sanctuary that has taken "Granny" in, says that for the last two years the old girl's owner walked her 20km every single week so she could attend a community dog clinic where she got a free meal and a dip.

"[Last week] her owner asked us to care for Granny at the Twala Trust for the remainder of her life. It will be our privilege and our pleasure to give her a retirement full of love," Carter posted.

It's unusual to see dogs reaching this grand old age in the rural areas, where they often do not have the access to good nutrition or vet care that town dogs may have.

At the moment "Granny" is in the hospital section of the sanctuary having her strength built up. Her two sons are still with her former owner.

Carter told News24: "She has the most delightful wrinkly face from old age. She also 'smiles' when she sees me, showing her stumpy teeth."

Zimbabwe

'We Love Mugabe Enough to Tell Him to Go Rest,' EFF Tells Zanu-PF

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Wednesday continued its assault on Zimbabwe's Zanu-PF, saying it rejected the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.