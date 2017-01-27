There was intense exchange of gunfire in Borno on Wednesday night as a huge number of suspected Boko Haram terrorists descended on a military base in Yobe with the intention of dislodging the troops there and taking over the location.

Military insiders told PREMIUM TIMES that the terrorists stormed the military base in Kamuya at 5:30 p.m. from three different directions shooting non-stop for over 30 minutes.

Because the attack was unexpected and the terrorists were in such a large number than the officers and men at the camp, the troops initially withdrew, our sources said.

However, a reinforcement was quickly sent from Buni Yadi to join the troop on ground.

After hours of intense fighting, the troops were able to retake the camps, with the terrorists fleeing.

A large number of Boko Haram terrorists were said to have been killed in battle with some fleeing the scene with gunshot wounds.

One source said three Nigerian soldiers died while some equipment were lost during the battle. A number of soldiers are also said to be missing.

The Yobe attack came days after suspected Boko Haram members abducted seven women and killed three other persons when they attacked a village in the southern part of Borno State.

Witnesses and police said the incident occurred in Ndagu Village of Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

Ndagu village is located near Alagarno, which was once known as the spiritual headquarters of Boko Haram and was said to have been recently liberated by troops of the Nigeria military.

A leader of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria in Borno State, Abbas Gava, informed PREMIUM TIMES that he received a report from one of his colleagues in Askira-Uba Local Government Area that Ndagu in Lassa district came under massive attack by Boko Haram.

Mr. Gava said he was briefed by the Commander of VGN in Askira-Uba, Hamidu Wampana, that many of the residents fled into the jungle when the gunmen set the whole village on fire.

The army authorities were yet to comment on the Yobe attack at the time of this report.

Army spokesperson, Sani Usman, did not pick or return calls and did not respond to an SMS sent to him.