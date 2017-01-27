26 January 2017

OVER 300 000 pupils under the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) may drop-out of school if government does not review upwards the Social Services ministry budget, Parliament has been told.

Section 75 of the Bill of Rights protects the right to education.

Presenting the 2017 budget last December, Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa allocated $10 million to the ministry from a request of $105 million.

Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Goodluck Kwaramba, said the allocation to the social services ministry was too little to sustain the programme without dropping some students.

"Cumulative arrears for the Basic Education Assistance Module for 2014, 2015 and 2016 now stand at $72 million," Kwaramba said this Thursday presenting his committee's contributions to Chinamasa.

He added, "This amount will result in only 161 102 children being assisted in 2017, from an estimated need of over 500 000 children.

"As many as 338 000 children risk dropping out of school in 2017. Major donors DFID and USAID have stopped supporting BEAM hence the need for the Government to support the programme.

"In addition to this constraint, children in difficult circumstances have been availed only $200,000 compared to the ideal requirement of $1,500,000.00 and this will adversely affect that social programme."

Zimbabwe's education system is regarded as one of the best in Africa with the country's literacy rated over 90 percent.

However former Education minister David Coltart is on record arguing that Zimbabwe is basking in long lost glory as the system has been compromised by lack of resources.

Coltart cites low morale of the poorly remunerated teachers, deepening poverty, limited expansion of infrastructure and teaching material as problems that have compromised the quality of education and students churned out.

The corrosion of the social system is happening in the background of lavish spending by top government officials including the First Family.

