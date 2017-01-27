Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka central, Member of Parliament (MP) Margerate Mwanakatwe has insisted that she has the right to amend the process of the court at any stage before the conclusion of the hearing of the matter.

Ms Mwanakatwe who had her parliamentary seat nullified by Lusaka High Court Judge Mwiinde Siavwapa for engaging in malpractices appealed to the Constitutional Court.

Losing United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate Charlotte Scot had petition the victory of Ms Mwanakatwe citing her tribal remarks against her among others.

Ms Mwanakatwe later appealed against the High Court judgment, which nullified her seat saying the court erred when it rendered such judgement.

Ms Mwanakatwe submitted in her skeleton arguments in support of summons to amend notice of appeal and memorandum of appeal through Messers Eric Silwamba, Jalasi and Linyama Legal Practitioners that the court could permit as many amends as tare reasonable.

She said any party, which wished to amend process was at liberty to do so with the leave of the court any time before conclusion of the hearing of the matter.

The Constitutional Court set February 7, to February 27, this year, as the dates to hear 12 appeal petitions among them, that of Ms Mawanakatwe and PF Munali Constituency MP, Nkandu Luo who

had her seat nullified on grounds that she engaged in electoral malpractices.