Namibia: Freeze Land Reform At Once

editorial

TO SAY that Utoni Nujoma, the minister of land reform, is being disingenuous by invoking the spectre of bantustans, is to aid him in beating around the bush. He is being dishonest and is spreading false fear.

We are on record cautioning that looking at land reform challenges through tribal and racial binoculars will only blinker our vision in identifying the real culprit and causes of tension around land resettlement and other kinds of reforms. Nujoma is jumping on the anti-tribalism bandwagon to perpetuate to the self-enrichment of the ruling elite.

The point should not be simply that no one from Zambezi should be settled in //Karas or that ancestral land should be reserved solely for the descendants of the once original owners, (whoever) they may be. Rather, it is time to look at the best ways to utilise the land as a national resource.

Nujoma this week accused anyone calling for the reservation of ancestral land for the descendants, of promoting bantustans in the way the apartheid and colonial regimes once did. Although misdiagnosing the problem, we believe the call for the reservation of ancestral land is a cry for help against the manner in which the ruling elite have hijacked government policies and the laws (including the Constitution) to enrich themselves, picking the best pieces of land to inflate their own status.

So, we join the people who demand that the Land Bill wait for the national land conference to be held. Why is Nujoma so insistent on ramming and rushing the bill through parliament when the land conference may very well come up with wholesale changes?

As Nujoma's ministry explains: the current land laws are based on the outcomes of the national land conference of 1991 and so too the Land Bill that they insist cannot wait for a second land conference.

Why not make the land conference a priority and hold it in this first quarter of the year, instead of September? At the rate which government wastes money, the excuse of "no funds available" for the land conference does not wash.

We cannot agree more with the editor's guest columnist, John Nakuta, who says: "Our current social reality is now more about class and not so much about colour anymore."

Since independence, for instance, former exiles have been placed among the top priority of people who must be resettled on state-acquired land, regardless of their income and social or economic status in society. Yet the national resettlement policies emphasised that the main objective of land reform is "in the interest of the poor."

The 2001 resettlement policy states that the aim of land reform is "the landless or those with insufficient access to land [and people who] are not in formal employment or engaged in non-agricultural business activities."

How did it happen that most of the land throughout the country is owned by many of us who do not farm productively and have well-paid jobs in urban areas?

In many rural areas (commercial farms perhaps to a lesser extent) the majority of homesteads are occupied by caretakers for most the year. The owners come in intermittently to enjoy the hard work of caretakers, who themselves can never get land because of their standing in society (being poor).

Land reform must change drastically. Agricultural land must focus strongly on food security for the individuals, who live on it, and for the country at large. Food production to the optimum, if not full capacity, must become the main focus. And those who acquire land to horde it and speculate to make a quick profit must be penalised, while incentives must go to people who contribute to building the country's resources.

As things are, the Land Bill that Nujoma wants to rush through will only increase inequality benefiting the ruling class who like to extort value from those willing to work hard with the resources allocated to them.

Freeze all land reform and resettlement programmes to allow for nationwide consultations that are aimed at changing the way Namibia has been enriching a few at the expense of the majority.