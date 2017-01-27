The family of South African gospel star Lundi Tyamara confirmed on Friday morning that he had died.

According to a press statement released by his management, Lundi died at 12:40 on Friday, 27 January at Edenvale Hospital where was being treated for TB of the stomach and a liver condition.

He was 38 years old.

"Lundi put up a gallant fight against his illness, but God's will prevailed. We ask that his fans, supporters and followers join us in celebrating his life. We will always remember him for how he brightened up our days with his God-given talent. Rest in peace Lundi," Anele Hlazo, his manager and family spokesman, said.

Details of Lundi's funeral will be communicated at a later stage.

