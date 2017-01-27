27 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Gospel Star Lundi Tyamara Dies At Age 38

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Lundi - Ongqonngqozayo

The family of South African gospel star Lundi Tyamara confirmed on Friday morning that he had died.

According to a press statement released by his management, Lundi died at 12:40 on Friday, 27 January at Edenvale Hospital where was being treated for TB of the stomach and a liver condition.

He was 38 years old.

"Lundi put up a gallant fight against his illness, but God's will prevailed. We ask that his fans, supporters and followers join us in celebrating his life. We will always remember him for how he brightened up our days with his God-given talent. Rest in peace Lundi," Anele Hlazo, his manager and family spokesman, said.

Details of Lundi's funeral will be communicated at a later stage.

Source: TheJuice

More on This

President Jacob Zuma Extends Condolences On Passing of Gospel Singer Lundi Tyamara

President Jacob Zuma has extended his heartfelt condolences on the passing of South African gospel music star, Mr Lundi… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.