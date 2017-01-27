President Museveni has appointed 37 new ambassadors, including former defence minister, Dr Chrispus Kiyonga who has been sent to China. Dr Kiyonga replaces Charles Wagidoso.

According to a statement issued by senior presidential press secretary Mr Don Wanyama, the list of names of newly appointed ambassadors/heads of mission will be sent to parliament for consideration and approval.

"Pursuant to Article 122 (1) of the Constitution, the President has appointed the following Ambassadors and Heads of Diplomatic missions," reads part of the statement.

See full list below;

1. Brig. Ronnie Balya - JUBA

2. Kibedi Zake Wanume - COPENHAGEN

3. James Kinobe - KHARTOUM

4. Prof Sam Turyamuhika - MOGADISHU

5. Mubiru Stephen - ANKARA

6. James Mbahimba - KINSHASA

7. Onyanga Aparr Christopher - GENEVA

8. Nelson Ocheger - ABUJA

9. Dr Kiyonga Chrispus - BEIJING

10. Hyuha Samali Dorothy - KUALA LUMPUR

11. Wonekha Oliver - KIGALI

12. Sam Maale- CAIRO

13. Olwa Johnson Agara - MOSCOW

14. Nimisha Jayant Madhvani - ABU DHABI

15. Nduhura Richard - PARIS

16. Nsambu Alintuma - ALGIERS

17. Betty Akech Okullu - TOKYO

18. Katende Mull Sebujja - WASHINGTON

19. Maj Gen. Matayo Kyaligonza - BUJUMBURA

20. Moto Julius Peter - LONDON

21. Blaak Mirjam - BRUSSELS

22. Solomon Rutega - GUANGZHOU

23. Grace Akello - NEW DELHI

24. Phoebe Otaala - NAIROBI

25. Tibaleka Marcel - BERLIN

26. Napeyok Elizabeth Paula - ROME

27. Dr Kisuule Ahmed - RIYADH

28. Rebecca Otengo - ADDIS ABABA

29. Ruth Aceng - OTTAWA

30. Prof. Joyce Kikafunda - CANBERRA

31. Nekesa Barbara Oundo - SOUTH AFRICA

32. Dr. Ssemuddu Yahaya - TEHRAN

33. Ayebare Adonia - NEW YORK

34. Richard Kabonero - DAR ES SALAAM

35. His Highness Gabula William AMBASSODOR-SPECIAL DUTIES - OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT.

DEPUTY AMBASSODORS:

1. Ocula Michael

2. Mohammed Kezaala