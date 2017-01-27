President Museveni has appointed 37 new ambassadors, including former defence minister, Dr Chrispus Kiyonga who has been sent to China. Dr Kiyonga replaces Charles Wagidoso.
According to a statement issued by senior presidential press secretary Mr Don Wanyama, the list of names of newly appointed ambassadors/heads of mission will be sent to parliament for consideration and approval.
"Pursuant to Article 122 (1) of the Constitution, the President has appointed the following Ambassadors and Heads of Diplomatic missions," reads part of the statement.
See full list below;
1. Brig. Ronnie Balya - JUBA
2. Kibedi Zake Wanume - COPENHAGEN
3. James Kinobe - KHARTOUM
4. Prof Sam Turyamuhika - MOGADISHU
5. Mubiru Stephen - ANKARA
6. James Mbahimba - KINSHASA
7. Onyanga Aparr Christopher - GENEVA
8. Nelson Ocheger - ABUJA
9. Dr Kiyonga Chrispus - BEIJING
10. Hyuha Samali Dorothy - KUALA LUMPUR
11. Wonekha Oliver - KIGALI
12. Sam Maale- CAIRO
13. Olwa Johnson Agara - MOSCOW
14. Nimisha Jayant Madhvani - ABU DHABI
15. Nduhura Richard - PARIS
16. Nsambu Alintuma - ALGIERS
17. Betty Akech Okullu - TOKYO
18. Katende Mull Sebujja - WASHINGTON
19. Maj Gen. Matayo Kyaligonza - BUJUMBURA
20. Moto Julius Peter - LONDON
21. Blaak Mirjam - BRUSSELS
22. Solomon Rutega - GUANGZHOU
23. Grace Akello - NEW DELHI
24. Phoebe Otaala - NAIROBI
25. Tibaleka Marcel - BERLIN
26. Napeyok Elizabeth Paula - ROME
27. Dr Kisuule Ahmed - RIYADH
28. Rebecca Otengo - ADDIS ABABA
29. Ruth Aceng - OTTAWA
30. Prof. Joyce Kikafunda - CANBERRA
31. Nekesa Barbara Oundo - SOUTH AFRICA
32. Dr. Ssemuddu Yahaya - TEHRAN
33. Ayebare Adonia - NEW YORK
34. Richard Kabonero - DAR ES SALAAM
35. His Highness Gabula William AMBASSODOR-SPECIAL DUTIES - OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT.
DEPUTY AMBASSODORS:
1. Ocula Michael
2. Mohammed Kezaala