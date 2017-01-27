27 January 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Pasuwa for Harare City

By Paul Mundandi

HARARE CITY are targeting a major coup as they have set their sights on Warriors coach Callisto Pasuwa to take over as their head coach this season. Pasuwa quit the Warriors this week, but his employers ZIFA have turned down that move.He is set to meet ZIFA next week. Pasuwa has developed good working relations with Harare City interim coach Mkhupali Masuku and goalkeepers coach Richard Tswatswa who are both members of his backroom staff in the national team.

Masuku had been appointed as head coach at Harare City following the departure of Moses Chunga, but he does not have CAF A Licence which is a strict requirement from ZIFA this season.

"It's too early to comment. Technically he is still an employee of ZIFA and we are still waiting for their position when they review his performance in February," said Gibson Mahachi, who is Pasuwa's manager.

Pasuwa this week announced his resignation, but ZIFA vice president Omega Sibanda insisted that he was still the Warriors' coach.

The former Dynamos coach will have his performance reviewed by the ZIFA High Performance Committee on February 1. He has met his targets of qualifying for the AFCON tournament finals. Warriors goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva could also follow Pasuwa to Harare City.

