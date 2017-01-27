Three senior officials of State produce trader Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) , including their board chairman James Masumbu are in the United States to buy maize, Nyasa Times understands.

The trip comes at a time when two tax payers funded inquiries and the graft busting body, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) are investigating suspicious dealings in the procurement of maize which led to suspensions of Admarx CEO Foster Mulumbe.

Nyasa Times sources said others on the trip include Admarc deputy CEO Margaret Mauwa and director of Finance Henry Kanjewe.

The trip has shocked some section of Malawians, including the civil society who are describing it as money and time wasting.

The three Admarc officials have gone to buy the maize when both Admarc and National Reserve Agency have repotedly enough maize.

It is not known when the three would return to Malawi.