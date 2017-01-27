27 January 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Man (70) Rapes Stepdaughter

By Anesu Chakabva

A 70-year-old Mbare man has been arrested on allegations of raping and impregnating his 29-year-old mentally challenged stepdaughter. He appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, facing rape charges and was remanded out of custody to February 8 on $50 bail.The court heard that on unknown dates during the period between 2009 and this year, the accused would have sexual intercourse with the complainant on several occasions.

It is alleged that the offence started when the complainant went to visit her younger brother, who stayed with the accused in Mbare. Upon arrival, she found the accused alone at the house and he persuaded her to be intimate with him.

The accused became intimate with the complainant on several occasions. The matter came to light when the complainant's sister discovered that she was pregnant. After being questioned, she narrated her ordeal and a report was made to the police. The complainant was medically examined at a local hospital and also by a psychiatric doctor.

