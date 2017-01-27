27 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jubilee Party to Shuffle Officials to Discourage Bias

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Phoebe Okall/Daily Nation
President Uhuru Kenyatta greets residents of Marsabit County during his tour.
By Boniface Mwangi

No Jubilee Party official will oversee nominations in their home county, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

He said the recently elected county officials will be shuffled during the party's primaries to ensure that they do not take sides.

Speaking in Samburu County, President Kenyatta said the nominations will be free and fair.

"So if you are an aspirant and think that the person you pushed to be part of the interim officials will help you, then you are so wrong because they do not know where they will be deployed," he went on.

"Politicians will be surprised. Those who you chose in the interim team will not oversee the nominations in their respective counties, they will be sent to counties they don't know or are not familiar with its leaders," the Head of State added.

He also assured the leaders in a meeting held at the county's assembly chambers that not even him or his deputy William Ruto have the nomination certificates.

Mr Kenyatta said that they will involve the IEBC to give them human resource so that they can maximise their promise to Party supporters.

Jubilee lawmakers welcomed the plan to reshuffle the officials during primaries.

The MPs said it was the only way to instill confidence and erase the perception that there will be rigging and favouritism.

Central MPs too supported the idea but said county interim officials were chosen to campaign for the President in their respective counties and not to oversee the nominations.

"An election body from the national office will be appointed to conduct the nominations," Kieni MP Kanini Kega said.

Kenya

Counties Begin Firing Striking Doctors

County governments have begun the process of terminating employment of doctors who are on strike. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.