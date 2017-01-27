27 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Gambian Drowns in Italy, As Onlookers Film, Laugh, Make Racist Comments

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Reporter Box
Gambian refugee drowns in Venice as tourists film on phones.

Footage of a Gambian man drowning in Italy while onlookers watch, jeer, film and racially insult him, has gone viral on social media.

According to Independent UK, an investigation has since been opened after the African refugee drowned in Venice's Great Canal, as onlookers watched from nearby boats and filmed him with their phones.

Footage shows Pateh Sabally, 22, waving in the middle of the canal.

Heartless onlookers can be heard in the video shouting: "He is stupid. He wants to die."

"Go on, go back home," he says.

No one jumps to help him.

The Sun says at least three life rings were thrown into the water near him, but Sabally did not appear to reach for them, raising speculation he wanted to kill himself.

More than 181 000 migrants arrived in Italy by boat in 2016, most of them from sub-Saharan Africa, an increase of almost 18% compared with 2015, reports say.

Watch video here

Source: News24

Gambia

You Can Go Home Again- One Gambian Journalist's Story

"I'm on the Gambian soil. First time in many years. It's unbelievable, it's surreal…" Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.