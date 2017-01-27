Nigeria: Senate Probes BPP Over Contracts Inflation

The Senate yesterday resolved to probe the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) over alleged inflation of contracts at the Ministry of Works, Power and Housing.

This followed a motion by Senator Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi) who said the BPP inflated many contracts at the Ministry of Works, Power and Housing.

"The BPP in the exercise of its mandate in accordance with Sections 5 and 6 of the Public Procurement Act 2007, informed the Ministry that there was no objection to their request but later wrote back to the Ministry that due process certificate of "no objection" cannot be granted to the Ministry in award of the said contracts.

"That the BPP in contravention of the Public Procurement Act went beyond its mandate to award the contracts to companies not recommended by the procuring entity for instance, the procuring entity recommended DEUX PROJECT LTD for the rehabilitation of Numan-Jalingo Road for N11.7 billion, the BPP awarded the contract to ROCK Bridge Construction Ltd at N12.8 billion," he said.

Melaye said the ministry recommended the rehabilitation of Nenwe-Nomhe-Nburubu Nara Road Project to Obeagu Oduma to DON MACHRIS Global resources Ltd at N 5.1 billion but that the BPP awarded it to Arab Contractors Nig. Ltd at N6. 4 billion.

Seconding the motion, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu said the country's procurement process needs to be strengthened.

In passing the resolution, the Senate gave its Committee on Public Procurement a week to probe the issue.