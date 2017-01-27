26 January 2017

Radio France Internationale

Congo-Kinshasa: Congo to Host Mini AU Summit On Libyan Crisis

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anne-Marie Bissada

In an effort to find a solution to the on-going crisis in Libya, a mini summit is due to take place on Friday in the Congolese capital, Brazzaville.

Because the Republic of Congo chairs the African Union high-level committee on Libya, President Denis Sassou Nguesso has called for the meeting, just ahead of the opening of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa on Monday.

So far, only four heads of state are confirmed to be attending, including Chad's Idriss Deby, Niger's Mahamadou Issoufou, South Africa's Jacob Zuma and Mauritania's Mohamed Ould Abdelaziz.

Algeria's Prime Minister, Abdelmalek Sellal and the AU's Commissioner for Peace and Security, Smaïl Chergui will also be present.

Fathi al-Majbari, the head of the internationally-recognised government of Libya will be attending, though it is not yet confirmed if Khalifa Haftar, the head of most of Libya's armed forces, will be present.

Since the fall of Libya's leader Moamer Kadhafi in 2011, the country has been plunged into a crisis between feuding tribes and militias over who will claim leadership.

Added to the confusion is the presence of the Islamic State armed group in Benghazi and Sirte, which has become a battle ground for many of the feuding groups and IS.

But is reconciliation really on the cards for Libya, given the tension between Haftar and al-Majbari?

Speaking to RFI, Algeria's Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra says he believes it is possible, adding "the African union has been working very effectively to promote a peaceful transition in Libya at times when others have preferred a military option. Now is the time to look at the ill-advised consequences made by a number of non-African countries at the time and now the time has come to give us ample room to have African wisdom prevail."

Friday's mini-summit follows from a meeting that took place on 21 January in Cairo, Egypt, with the United Nations (UN) Special Envoy Martin Kobler.

In attendance at that meeting were the secretary general of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and the Special Envoy of the African Union to Libya, Jakaya Kikwete, along with the Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Tunisia, Libya, Sudan, Chad and Niger.

After the meeting, a communique stated that a political solution is the only way forward to end the ongoing fighting in Libya.

Congo-Kinshasa

Adebayor Fights Back Tears As Togo Exits

Emmanuel Adebayor was biting his bottom lip as he left the pitch at the end of the Tuesday's African Nations Cup match… Read more »

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Copyright © 2017 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.