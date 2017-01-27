Uganda: 15 Injured in Ibanda Car Accident

At least 15 people were on Thursday rushed to Ibanda Comprehensive Medical Centre after they sustained injuries in an accident that involved a taxi and two motor cycles in Ibanda town.

Ibanda District Officer in charge of Traffic, Mr Deo Ishungisha said the taxi Reg No. UAX 598 B which he said was recklessly being driven by a yet known driver was coming from GAPCO petro station before the driver lost control and rammed into two packed motor cycles before it over turned several times to a nearby pub.

The mini bus was from Sweswe in Kasambya, Mubende district heading to Mbarara.

One of the victims; Ms Justine Tukashaba, a church catechist at Kanyanseko Catholic Church in Kanyanseko ward, Kagongo division said the driver was speeding when he lost control of the car.

Ibanda District police commander, Mr Denis Ochama said that the victims had already received first aid to reduce pain and were put on medication.

Dr Rashid Aheebwa said, "All the victims who were admitted will get proper medication and will all be in good condition."

He said that among the 15, only two were seriously injured while others had minor ones.