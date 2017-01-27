Somalia: KDF Base in Somalia Under Al-Shabaab Attack, 51 Killed

Heavily armed Al shabaab fighters have attacked a large KDF base in Kulbiyow district near Somali border with Kenya on Friday morning, reports said.

The militants stormed the base following detonating two car bombs at the gate. Al shabaab spokesman said they have taken full control of the camp and killed several soldiers.

Al shabaab's military operations spokesman Sheikh Abdulaziz Abu Musab said at least 51 Kenyan soldiers killed in the attack and seized a dozen of battle-wagons from Kenyan forces.

Kenyan soldiers are reported to have suffered heavy losses in the attack.