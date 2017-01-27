Kenya: New Opposition Coalition Formed to Take On Kenyatta

analysis

In Kenya, a new coalition of opposition parties hopes to unseat the ruling Jubilee Party in the country's general elections later this year. But critics worry that veteran opposition politician Raila Odinga - who has contested four presidential elections, and lost all of them - is not the man to lead the new coalition to victory. By NJERI KIMANI.

With Kenya's general election fast approaching - the vote is scheduled for August 8, 2017 - Kenya's politicians are doing everything they can to position themselves for a successful tilt at the presidency. Last year, the country saw the birth of a new political party, the Jubilee Party, as President Uhuru Kenyatta sought to consolidate his grip on power. This year, it is the turn of the opposition, which earlier this month unveiled a brand new coalition: the National Super Alliance.

The coalition consists of six major political parties, with 15 others lined up to join later. The main parties are the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), the Wiper Party, Amani National Congress, Chama cha Mashinani, the Narc Kenya Party, the United Democratic Party and the Muungano Party.

Launched last week, the coalition displays a rare kind of unity among the opposition,...