Kenya: ODM to Conduct Proper Primaries to Spur Voters' Trust

ODM has vowed to get rid of rowdy aspirants to ensure credible party primaries expected to start next month.

Party chairman John Mbadi said Thursday the National Elections Board is working on an efficient system to ensure nominations go on smoothly.

"Our elections have always been spoilt by hooligans and rowdy aspirants who want to get their way through shortcuts.

"We want our voters to know that when primaries fail or are disorganised, it injures the reputation of our presidential candidate, we must get it right this time round," Mr Mbadi said.

He urged voters not to tolerate violent politicians and urged aspirants to adhere to the ethical principles set by the party.

"We have always had problems with cartels which thrive on poll fiasco for business and aspirants who believe in shortcuts to power," he said.

He explained how the party will conduct the process.

"We have clustered the nomination into three zones, with areas where the party is extremely popular expected to conduct their elections late April," he said.